BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Four men accused of stealing 300 Apple Watches from a delivery truck at The Greene have been indicted.

According to federal court documents, Alexander Diaz-Remache, Jonathan Remache-Diaz, Alvaro Loaiza-Alvarez and Gustavo Vinueza-Bueno have been charged with conspiracy to steal goods part of an interstate ship and to transport stolen goods.

Remache-Diaz, Loaiza-Alvarez and Vinueza-Bueno reportedly entered the United States on travel visas, and with Diaz-Remache they set up a base of operation in California.

From California, the suspects reportedly traveled to other states including Ohio, Virginia and Maryland in search of Apple stores and jewelry stores.

Court documents reported that the suspects would survey the movement of delivery trucks, distract the drivers and steal goods directly from the trucks. On Sept. 19, the four used this method to steal 300 Apple Watches from a FedEx truck at The Greene.

The suspects allegedly returned to a Centerville Airbnb they were staying at and took pictures of what they had stolen.

On Sept. 22, three of the four suspects also went to The Mall at Fairfield Commons with the intent to steal from a delivery truck.

The suspects were arrested on Sept. 22 and are currently being held in the Greene County Jail.