Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after being shot in Harrison Township Sunday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Palisades Drive on a report of a person being shot around 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 22-year-old man shot in the arm.

The sheriff’s office reported that a witness said two men, possibly juveniles, were at an apartment on Palisades Drive. One entered and took something from the living room while the other waited outside, said the witness.

While the one left the apartment, he fired a shot at the victim who was walking along Palisades Drive toward the apartment.

Both suspects fled on foot, said the sheriff’s office.

The victim was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, where his injury is said to be non-life-threatening.