MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two suspects remain at large after a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy cruiser was struck on Tuesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 8 a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray Cadillac sedan in the 800 block of Calumet Lane. The sheriff’s office said the stop was for an equipment violation.

The Cadillac reportedly pulled into a driveway and stopped then put the vehicle in reverse, ramming the front of the deputy’s cruiser.

The sheriff’s office said the Cadillac attempted to flee the scene, but got stuck on a concrete table in a front yard.

The driver of the Cadillac and the front-seat passenger then took off on foot.

A K9 team was used to try to track the driver and the front-seat passenger, however, they were not located and remain at large.

The rear passenger was taken into custody for questioning, the sheriff’s office said.