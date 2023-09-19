DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two alleged Dayton drug dealers are facing charges after an investigation in Indiana.

A joint narcotics enforcement team learned a Dayton man was bringing drugs from Ohio into Indiana to sell.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Denzel Parish, allegedly sold drugs to several people in Columbus, Indiana.

Authorities learned Parish was coming back to the state and arrested him on Sept. 8, along with 20-year-old Justice Jordan Dungey.

Investigators found several drugs packaged for sale during the arrest. Parish and Dungey are both facing felony drug charges and could receive 10-30 years in prison if convicted.

Both are out of jail on bond.