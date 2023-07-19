DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An armed suspect wanted on multiple arrest warrants was apprehended in Dayton on Thursday, July 13, authorities said.

According to the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force, Antone Jackson, 28, was wanted by the Adult Parole Authority after he allegedly removed his court-ordered ankle monitor to avoid apprehension. He was wanted on three outstanding arrest warrants at the time.

Law enforcement officers arrested Jackson in the area of North Ludlow Street and West First Street. He was found with a Glock handgun outfitted with an extended magazine.

Jackson is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail, and will later be extradited to other jurisdictions for the other outstanding arrest warrants. He may also face additional firearm charges after they are reviewed by the United States Attorney’s Office.

“Our agency remains committed to upholding the safety and well-being of our citizens and

we will relentlessly pursue those who pose a threat to our community,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “Altering a weapon making it a fully automatic firearm is not only illegal, but a serious concern for the community, especially when it ends up in the hands of a dangerous person.”

This incident remains under investigation.

