ST. MARY’S, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is on the run after shooting out the windows in several cars on the St. Mary’s streets.

According to the St. Mary’s Police Department, several people called the department on October 8 saying someone wearing a ski mask had driven by in a pickup truck and shot out their car windows.

(St. Mary’s Police Department)

Police said these incidents happened between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the area od West Spring Street, Oil Street and South Wayne Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 419-394-2325. A photo of the suspect and their car has been attached below.