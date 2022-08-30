MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after he is believed to have stolen a vehicle twice.

According to a release by the Mechanicsburg Police, a man broke into multiple vehicles between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on August 25, taking several items including a loaded handgun. That same morning, the suspect also stole one of the cars.

The stolen vehicle was found and returned to the owner, police said, however, the thief still held onto the keys to the car. On August 26, police said the suspect returned to the area and stole the vehicle a second time.

At this time, the stolen vehicle has not been located. Police described the vehicle as a blue Volkswagen Passat with a broken passenger-side mirror. The license plate shows Ohio registration HEA2929.

Police say that if you see the car or the suspect pictured below, do not approach him, as he may be armed and dangerous. Any sightings should be reported to your local jurisdiction.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect should call Lt. Robert McConnel at 937-834-3303 ext. 116.

Photos via Mechanicsburg Police

