DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are searching a body of water in St. Clair Township after a suspect disappeared during a chase.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, a man ran away, leading deputies to chase him on foot.

The man then jumped into the water to avoid arrest. The sheriff said officials do not know if the suspect had made it out of the water.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. Anyone with information concerning this incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the non-emergency line at 513-785-1300.