LAWRENCE, Kan. — A fugitive arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, will be extradited to Ohio where he will face charges for killing four people.

Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in Lawrence around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirms Marlow signed a waiver, agreeing to be extradited to Butler Township, near Dayton, Ohio.

Officers in Lawrence said they had reason to believe Marlow was in the area. They conducted a city-wide search and an officer noticed a vehicle matching the description of the one Marlow believed to be driving.

Police arrested Marlow in a parking lot near West 23rd Street and Ousdahl Road.

Marlow is charged with eight counts of murder and four counts of burglary for shooting four people at multiple crime scenes Friday, Aug. 5.

According to court documents, Marlow killed all four victims during an armed robbery attempt at two homes.

Investigators in Ohio identified the victims as Clyde Knox, 82, Eva Knox, 78, Sarah Anderson, 41, and her 15-year-old daughter, Kayla,

Anderson and Kayla were laid to rest Friday morning. A funeral for Clyde and Eva Knox took place last week.