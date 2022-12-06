Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The suspect in the death of a 30-year-old missing man, whose body authorities found in the basement of a Parma home, has pleaded not guilty.

Paul D. Addicott II, 40, of Parma, is charged in the death of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, whom police said was shot to death then left in the basement of a West 26th Street home, wrapped in plastic.

Paul Addicott II (Courtesy: Parma Police Department)

Addicott was arraigned Tuesday morning on counts of aggravated murder, murder, offenses against a human corpse, felonious assault, cruelty against companion animals and tampering with evidence, Cuyahoga County court records show.

Ryan Krebs (Courtesy: Parma Police Department)

He pleaded not guilty and his $1 million bond was continued. A judge prohibited him from having contact with the victim’s family, and from possessing or caring for animals.

Addicott was first arrested Nov. 16, after police were called to a domestic incident at the West 26th Street home.

Krebs’ body was discovered later that day. He had been missing since Aug. 24 and was last seen in Parma.

Addicott is due back in court for a pretrial on Dec. 13.