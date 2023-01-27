HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who reportedly led police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash in Huber Heights has been formally charged.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, police were led on a chase that ended in a fiery crash at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road.

A total of seven people were sent to the hospital, including a child, a police officer and the suspect himself.

The suspect has since been identified by Huber Heights police as Cory Harbarger and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has charged him with the following:

Four counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Four counts of Vehicular Assault

Failure To Comply

Receiving Stolen Property

Tampering with Evidence

Harbarger is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.