GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The man allegedly involved in a Greenville Amber Alert has pleaded not guilty to a three-count indictment.

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, 29-year-old Kirt M. Kiser pleaded not guilty by way of insanity to a three-count indictment: one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of felonious assault.

Kiser is facing these charges after his involvement in a police pursuit in Greenville in September.

The Greenville Police Department reported that the vehicle in the chase was connected to an Amber Alert that had been issued. Police said Kiser was identified as a person of interest for making threats and taking his three children.

The Amber Alert was later canceled and the children were found safe.

Kiser was hospitalized after the incident and has since become medication compliant, said Defense Attorney Alex Pendl.

If convicted, said the Daily Advocate, Kiser faces up to three years and a $10,000 fine on count one and a maximum of eight years for each felonious assault charge.

Kiser’s next court appearance will be on Nov. 29.