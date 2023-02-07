* Editorial Note: The video above originally aired on January 30, 2023.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of causing a fatal crash in Huber Heights while fleeing from police appeared in court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, police were led on a chase that ended in a fiery crash at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.

A total of seven people were sent to the hospital, including a child, a police officer and the suspect, 27-year-old Cory Harbarger. One man later died from his injuries.

Harbarger was charged with the following on Feb. 3:

– Two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

– One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

– Three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

– Three counts of Vehicular Assault

– Two counts of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer

– One count of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle

– One count of Tampering with Evidence

– One count of OVI

Harbarger appeared in court for his arraignment on Tuesday, Feb. 7 where his bond was set to $1 million with electronic monitoring.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Wednesday, March 8 at 2 p.m.