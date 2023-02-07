* Editorial Note: The video above originally aired on January 30, 2023.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of causing a fatal crash in Huber Heights while fleeing from police appeared in court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, police were led on a chase that ended in a fiery crash at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.
A total of seven people were sent to the hospital, including a child, a police officer and the suspect, 27-year-old Cory Harbarger. One man later died from his injuries.
Harbarger was charged with the following on Feb. 3:
– Two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide
– One count of Involuntary Manslaughter
– Three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault
– Three counts of Vehicular Assault
– Two counts of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer
– One count of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle
– One count of Tampering with Evidence
– One count of OVI
Harbarger appeared in court for his arraignment on Tuesday, Feb. 7 where his bond was set to $1 million with electronic monitoring.
He is scheduled to appear in court next on Wednesday, March 8 at 2 p.m.