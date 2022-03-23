CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a man outside a Target in Cincinnati was arrested Wednesday.

The City of Cincinnati said the 22-year-old suspect was arrested around 8:15 a.m. on a murder warrant. The shooting happened on Thursday, March 17 at approximately 12:45 p.m. Two officers were called to the Target on Geier Drive on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Alias Phillips, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit. If you have any information on the incident, call (513) 352-3542.