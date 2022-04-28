DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who has been accused of killing an employee at the Setters Volleyball Club in Dayton plead not guilty.

According to the Dayton Police Department, a fight broke out in the Setters Volleyball Club parking lot in the 1000 block of Gateway Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

Officers were dispatched to the sports lounge on reports of a fight that broke out involving around 15 people.

Medics arrived to discover an unconscious man bleeding from his head in the parking lot. Officers later learned that the unconscious man was a security guard at the Setters Volleyball Club.

Ronnie Brown, 60, of Dayton, was reportedly punched in the face and fell on his head causing severe bleeding. Brown was transported to a local hospital where he died Sunday. Authorities said Brown tried to break up a fight when he was struck.

Dayton police issued a warrant for 36-year-old Antonio Tarag Deante Jackson in relation to the incident and he was taken into custody around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

Fountain plead not guilty in court on Thursday and his bond was set to $1 million. He is set to appear back in court on May 6.