DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The suspect in last month’s deadly hit-and-run crash on I-75 is back in an Ohio jail.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail for a probation violation while the Montgomery County prosecutor considers charges related to the crash.

The crash happened April 21 on I-75 in Moraine. Police say the suspect was driving a truck that hit 20-year-old Emily Ryan. She died at the scene.

Ryan had just gotten out of her vehicle that broke down in a construction zone when she was hit.

The suspect fled the scene, and authorities eventually tracked his truck to a campground in Oldham, Kentucky on April 25. He was found a short time later and arrested.