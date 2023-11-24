KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering police officers took a person into custody after an alleged road rage incident.

According to the Kettering Police Department, officers were sent on Thursday evening to the 2400 block of Woodman Drive in Kettering on the call of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined that it was a road rage incident.

Authorities say a suspect fired “multiple shots” towards another vehicle. At the time police released information, no injuries had been reported.

Officers ended up taking the suspect into custody on the following charges:

Discharging a Firearm over a Public Roadway

Aggravated Menacing

Weapons While Intoxicated

Discharging a Firearm within City Limits