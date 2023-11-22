KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect is in custody after a reported robbery at a Kettering bank.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22 at around 11:28 a.m., five hold-up alarms were activated at the Fifth Third Bank location in the 4100 block of Far Hills Avenue in Kettering.

A manager allegedly called authorities saying “they believed they were just robbed,” according to a release. It is reported that the manager was asked by an employee to press the alarm. The manager also reportedly described the suspect to authorities over the phone.

Kettering police said that no weapon was reported to be displayed.

The manager reportedly told law enforcement the suspect had allegedly left the building by going out the front door with money and turning left towards southbound Far Hills Avenue.

Officers reportedly found a subject matching the suspect’s description running on Mossoak Drive but was apprehended around the 4300 block of Pennlyn Avenue.

Charges against the suspect are currently pending, according to police.