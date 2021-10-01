HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights Police said officers were called to a home in the 4900 block of Tilbury Road on Monday, Sept. 20 at 4:20 p.m. for a suspicious death. When officers entered the house, they found 59-year-old James Woolard dead in the family room.

On October 1, police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect who is facing the following charges:

Aggravated murder

Murder

Felonious assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon

Tampering with evidence

The man is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.