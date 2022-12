Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after trying to rob a bank in Moraine on Wednesday afternoon.

Police received an alarm from the Fifth Third Bank on West Dorothy Lane around noon.

Officers spoke with the alarm company and learned that a man was inside attempting to rob the bank.

Police set up a perimeter and made contact with the suspect, who then came outside and surrendered.

The incident remains under investigation.