DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of killing four in Butler Township may face the death penalty, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck’s spokesperson Greg Flannagan said on Thursday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Stephen Marlow was originally charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary and one count of having weapons under disability.

Court records filed Tuesday, August 23 show that Marlow now faces four additional counts of aggravated murder (prior calculation/design), four additional counts of aggravated burglary and one count of tampering with evidence.

On Friday, August 5, Marlow allegedly walked through two homes on Hardwicke Place and shot four people: 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter Kayla. Marlow then fled the scene.

Officers searched Marlow’s home and found a manifesto on a computer believed to belong to Marlow. The manifesto was typed out, and in it, Marlow states his name, address and life story. He spoke of conspiracy theories and believing that his neighbors were terrorists engaged in the mind control of others. He said that he believed it to be one of the greatest crimes against humanity in history. In addition, crews found “bomb-making” criteria in his Internet search history.

Later in the evening, Marlow released a pre-recorded video stating that he was going to launch, “The first counterattack against mind control in history”. He specified that it would not be an active shooter incident, but instead, he would target and “execute” only those responsible. He expressed his desire to encourage other “targeted individuals” and made it clear that this was a cause he was prepared to die for.

Marlow was caught on August 6 in Lawrence, Kansas. He was extradited to Ohio on August 17.

On September 29, Flannagan with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office confirmed that, if indicted on the new charges, Marlow would face the death penalty.

It is unknown when Marlow will next appear in court.