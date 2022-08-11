RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — New information has been confirmed about the man in custody that allegedly shot a Richmond police officer.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, is in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital after she was allegedly shot by 47-year-old Phillip Lee.

Lee’s criminal history dates back nearly three decades, starting with a six-year sentence for burglary in 1994 according to our partners at WXIN. He has served several other sentences relating to felony convictions of burglary and drug charges.

Due to his criminal history, Lee is a convicted felon and should not have been in possession of a weapon.

Following the shooting, Lee was taken to Reid Hospital. The Wayne County prosecutor will determine what charges he will face.

Officer Burton remains at Miami Valley Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.