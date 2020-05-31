Suspect hospitalized after high-speed chase through Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Police Department responded to calls for a fight in progress early Sunday morning at McDonalds on Michigan Street.

Officers were dispatched around 12:42 a.m. and when they arrived, determined that a female driving a grey Scion started the fight while in line and was the suspect they were after.

The suspect told police she was not involved and on two occasions lied about her identity.

Officers asked her to pull over into a parking space which is when she fled the scene in her Scion.

The suspect led officers on a brief, high-speed pursuit that at times was in excess of 90 mph. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle ran off the road and crashed into the woods at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Campbell Road.

The suspect sustained injuries that required her to be transported by CareFlight to a nearby hospital. Police say that at this time charges are pending. 

