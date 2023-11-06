DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect is on the run after allegedly robbing a store in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, dispatchers received a call for a robbery at the Dollar General on Troy Street on Monday. The call came in around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

Dispatch reports that a black male wearing a green or gray hoodie and blue surgical mask showed a handgun and reportedly took money from the clerk.

The man was last seen heading towards Ray Street.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

