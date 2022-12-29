Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Dayton Wednesday evening.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Fountain Avenue on reports of a shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 6:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The Dayton Police Department has identified the suspect as 37-year-old Cierra Jett.

Jett was last seen wearing a gold winter jacket, yellow plaid pants, black boots, a pink purse and wearing a wig. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at 937-225-4357. Tips can be left anonymously.