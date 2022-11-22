Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in custody after a pursuit in Clark County Monday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were called to assist with a pursuit that ended with a crash on Storms Creek Road around 10:43 p.m.

OSHP reported that the suspect vehicle went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.

A suspect fled the scene, however, a female occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody. She reportedly suffered minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.