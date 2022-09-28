DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A bartender was robbed while closing a bar in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a bartender at the Green Leaf Inn was robbed.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the bartender was closing the bar when a man in a black hoodie put something to her back while she was in the back room.

The suspect took money and the bartender’s Michael Kors purse. He fled from the bar on foot.

Police and K9 searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.