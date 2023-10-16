CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Bond has been set for the man charged in a death in Hamilton County.

Twenty-four-year-old Lavontez Davis was in court on Monday. He is facing charges related to an incident that happened on Oct. 4 in Over-the-Rhine (OTR), a Cincinnati neighborhood.

On Oct. 4, officers discovered a person suffering from injuries after a 911 call was made. The 911 call reportedly was about a fight, which led to officers arriving at the scene. Law enforcement found an individual, which was then taken to the hospital. The person later died.

Jail records show Davis is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

Davis is expected to be back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 24.