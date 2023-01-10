HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The suspect of an attempted theft at a Boost Mobile in Harrison Twp. is dead, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 officers were dispatched to the Boost Mobile at 3801 N. Dixie Dr. for a shooting.

Investigation showed that an adult male and a female juvenile were breaking the business. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted the male suspect which was already inside the business, attempting to steal items. The resident fired shots at the suspect, striking him and the suspect then fled the scene.

Police reported that the suspect drove to a residence in Dayton, and was then transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.