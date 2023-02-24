DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to two robberies at the same bank in Huber Heights.

Detectives say that they obtained physical evidence linking Domkniqe Stone to a robbery that occurred at Key Bank on Jan. 18.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Stone was located in the area of his residence and was taken into custody.

Through their continued investigation after the arrest, detectives learned Stone was also responsible for the second robbery on Feb. 22 at Key Bank.

Stone faces one count of Robbery and one count of Aggravated Robbery. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail with a $500,000 bond.