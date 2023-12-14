DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting suspect was apprehended after someone arrived at Kettering Health with a gunshot wound in September.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier this year on Sept. 23.

Deputies were dispatched to Kettering Health Dayton around 5 a.m. after a person arrived with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was interviewed and told police they were shot by a man at a gas station in Harrison Township around 4:30 a.m.

Deputies and detectives investigated the area and identified the shooting scene and suspect, which was caught on surveillance video.

Michael Stroud was identified as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest for felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Stroud was also wanted through Montgomery County Common Pleas for aggravated possession of drugs and Montgomery County Court Western Division for domestic violence.

Earlier this week, Montgomery County Special Investigations, along with the RANGE Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, conducted surveillance on Stroud. He was arrested without incident.

A search warrant was conducted at the apartment in which Stroud was located. Two firearms, ammunition and various suspected narcotics were located as a result.

“Removing violent criminals goes beyond solving cases,” said Rob Streck, Montgomery County Sheriff. “It’s a collective effort with local, state, and federal partners responding to calls, addressing threats, and ensuring Montgomery County remains a place where residents feel protected.”

Stroud is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail.