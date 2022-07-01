DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a suspect after a May shooting left one dead at a Dayton shopping center.

On May 31, officers responded to a shooting at the Cornell Shopping Center on North Gettysburg Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Reinaldo Taylor, died, and the coroner was called to the scene.

Police said that approximately 342 cars were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. There were also multiple people in the parking lot who witnessed the incident. Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting step forward.

On July 1, the Dayton Police Department announced that they had arrested the man suspected of shooting Taylor on June 30. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for murder. He was also booked for warrants for CCW, Weapons Under Disability and Improper Handling of a Firearm.

The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office, Trotwood PD, SOFAST and Safe Streets task force assisted with the arrest.

Detectives will meet with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to consider formal charges.