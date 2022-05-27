BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been arrested after a shooting that left one dead and another injured in a Fairfield Township Walmart Thursday evening.

According to our partners at WLWT, police were called to the Walmart on Princeton Road just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

A 33-year-old man was trying to steal items from the electronics section when a shopper tried to intervene. As the man ran to the front of the store, an employee and another shopper also tried to stop him.

The suspect fired his weapon, police said, killing the shopper and hitting another person nearby. The second victim was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

WLWT reported that the suspected shooter was arrested in Middletown overnight. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle was found Thursday evening with a passenger inside. Officers interviewed the passenger, and further investigation led them to believe the shooter may be inside the Fairfield Inn on Roosevelt Parkway.

Police were searching the building when the suspect attempted to escape. The man jumped through a first-floor window and attempted to run from the area, dropping a handgun. Police said he was caught and booked into the Butler County Jail.

The man is now facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated murder and having weapons under disability. Police say additional charges may be pending.

The case remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 513-887-4179.