YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Friday after a Youngstown State University student reported that he followed her to class.

According to a police report, Emilio Santiago, 25, was arrested on Friday after a student called police from the bathroom at YSU.

The victim said Santiago showed up in her class that day after he was issued a trespass warning Thursday, according to a police report.

According to a police report, Santiago said he had enrolled in classes for the spring semester and thought he could immediately start going to classes. Police informed Santiago that he could not start until the spring semester.

The victim said she had told Santiago to leave her alone previously, reports said.

Police arrested Santiago around 3 p.m. Friday. He was charged with criminal trespass and was set to appear in court Monday morning.