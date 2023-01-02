Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect has been arrested after an Upper Sandusky Dollar Tree employee was killed Sunday afternoon.

Upper Sandusky police were dispatched at around 4:30 p.m. for a man reportedly waving a weapon around inside the store, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police say the man left the store before they arrived.

Officers found a female employee deceased, the post says.

The department says a short time later the suspect was found and taken into custody.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the crime scene.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Neither the suspect nor the woman has been identified.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.