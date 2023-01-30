DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting a person in the leg while in line at a Dayton food truck.

According to Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department, a man later identified as Tyshaun Wilson left a bar in the Oregon district to go to a food truck at the corner of Fifth Street and Pine Street.

Video from the scene reportedly showed the man attempting to go in front of people in line before leaving.

A short time after, police say Wilson allegedly returned with a handgun, believed to be a Glock 9mm with a laser sight, and fired six shots, shooting one person in the leg.

On Monday, January 30, police announced that Wilson had been brought into custody. He is now facing charges of felonious assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective or leave an anonymous tip at 937-222-STOP (7867).