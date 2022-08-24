DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been arrested on charges relating to a body that was found in a Dayton garage on Thursday, August 18.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.

Police performed a welfare check where they found the decomposing body of 44-year-old Clinton Pierce wrapped in padding. This incident is currently under investigation as a homicide.

Police said a suspect was arrested on Wednesday, August 24 on separate charges related to the discovery of the body.

This incident remains under investigation.