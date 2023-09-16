BOTKINS, Ohio (WDTN) — Botkins police are looking for the suspect of an armed robbery.

The Botkins Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a reported armed robbery at 2:24 a.m on Sept. 16. Allegedly, a white male suspect entered the Circle K store located at 500 East State St., where he reportedly produced a hatchet, demanding the clerk open the cash register.

An unspecified amount of money was taken from the register.

The suspect is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans at the time. He is believed to have fled the scene east on East State St. toward I-75 in a small older model silver vehicle with a black bumper.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Botkins Police Department at 937-693-4341.