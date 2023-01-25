NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Surveillance video captures the start of what North Olmsted police are calling “an on-going issue.”

The footage shows five thieves dressed in all black sneaking into a high-end dealership, according to North Olmsted Police Sergeant Matthew Beck.

“At the end of the day, what they are doing is dangerous and someone is going to killed because of it,” shared Sgt. Beck.

Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14, a group of unknown suspects broke into the Mercedes-Benz dealership on Lorain Road.

Video shows three suspects sneaking into an office, looking for car keys. Eventually, five high-end vehicles were stolen. One of the five vehicles stolen belongs to Cleveland Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Surveillance footage in the parking lot of the dealership captured the moment someone took off with Watson’s Ram TRX.

“They have no regard for anyone’s safety, so they are driving recklessly, driving through red lights, trying to bait police into pursuits,” said Sgt. Beck.

Footage courtesy North Olmsted police

Police say these thieves in North Olmsted are part of an on-going trend across Northeast Ohio.

In Akron, three luxury cars were stolen at a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

In Chardon, three high-end vehicles were taken from the junction auto family dealership.

In Strongsville, seven luxury cars were stolen from a Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealership.

“It’s becoming a pandemic of sorts, with auto thefts,” explained Sgt. Beck.

North Olmsted police confirmed that three of the five vehicles have been recovered, including Watson’s truck. However, none of the suspects involved have been caught.

Law enforcement is hoping the footage from this latest dealership theft leads to the people responsible.