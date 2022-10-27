Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The video above shows previous coverage of the fight.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — At least six students now face rioting charges after a high school football game ended with a large fight and police deploying pepper spray.

The incident happened in the final seconds of a game between Akron’s Ellet High versus Firestone High on October 14.

The game ended with Firestone 26-7.

Video of the game shows several Firestone players lying face down on the field using a swimming motion on the grass after the win.

The demonstration follows the July death of Ellet Football player Toshay Pope, who drowned in Lake Melanie near Uniontown during an outing with the team.

Akron police also said at the time they were investigating whether there was taunting from both teams, and whether Ellet players were “verbally” mocking the death of 17-year–old Ethan Liming, a Firestone player, who was beaten to death outside of the I-Promise School in Akron in June.

The tension led to a huge fight involving players, students and spectators from both teams near the locker rooms. Officers providing security were forced to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Now, Akron police have confirmed that at least six students, three from each school, directly involved in the altercation have been identified and have been charged with rioting.

At least 3 of those charged were student-athletes.

At the time, the school district released a statement saying “Akron Public Schools strongly condemns the abhorrent and unacceptable behavior. The district will pursue disciplinary actions against any individuals who are found to have participated in this large altercation. We continue working to bring communities together in upholding safe and respectful environments for students and families.”

More charges are possible.