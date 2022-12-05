Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A student has been taken into custody after a possible threat made to Little Miami Middle School Sunday.

According to the district, officials got word of a possible social media threat directed at the middle school. Officials immediately contacted the Hamilton Township Police Department for assistance.

The district said that as a result of the investigation, a student was taken into custody and is awaiting a hearing in juvenile court.

“Little Miami will also be completing a school investigation that will result in the issuance of school disciplinary consequences. The safety of our students and staff will always be paramount, and we will not tolerate any behavior that comprises the safety of our Panthers,” said officials in a release.

The district urged parents to remain vigilant regarding their students’ actions on and off social media. Parents were also asked to report any concerning comments or behavior anonymously here or by calling/texting 1-844-723-3764.