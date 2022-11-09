Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The student accused of making active shooter threats at the University of Dayton is now facing two charges, court documents say.

According to court documents, UD student Joseph Hartrich allegedly made several posts on Yik Yak, a social media platform, threatening to shoot up the school. One of the posts said “I’m going to shoot up this school today at noon. don’t say I didn’t warn you. Marianist first.” A second post stated, “ 9 minutes I’ll strike.”

Officers from three separate agencies responded to the University of Dayton. The Dayton Regional FBI office then requested Emergency Disclosure from Yik Yak, finding both the phone number and the location of the phone at the time the texts were sent.

Police said the phone number was traceable to Hartrich, and officers took the student into custody.

During an interview with officers, Hartrich initially denied that he had sent the messages, saying his phone was lost at the time. He later confessed to sending the messages. Police said Hartrich had sent them as a joke after seeing what he called “stupid threats” on Yik Yak.

Hartrich has now been charged with Inducing Panic and Making a Terroristic Threat, according to the Dayton Municipal Court. He is due to appear in court again on Thursday, November 17.