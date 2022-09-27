HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a student attempted to bring a firearm into a Wayne High School football game on Friday.

According to Superintendent Jason Enix, a Huber Heights police officer stopped a student who was attempting to bring in a guest who did not have a ticket to the game. While speaking with the pair, the officer asked to check a bag the student was carrying and found a handgun inside.

The student was arrested and removed from school grounds without incident, Enix said. At this time, authorities do not believe the student brought the weapon with any intent to cause harm to themselves or anyone else at the game.

Superintendent Enix reminds parents that Huber Heights City Schools has a zero-tolerance policy for bringing weapons onto school grounds.

“While we are thankful that no one was harmed and that no malicious intent has been established, we are still saddened by this incident,” Enix said in a letter. “Events like these certainly have a negative impact on our learning community. We encourage parents to have a conversation with their students about appropriate behavior at school and the dangers of possessing weapons or weapon replicas.”

Parents and students can report any safety concerns to the “Stay Safe. Speak Up!” hotline at 1-866-8362.