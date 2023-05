DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of strangling a child has been arrested one week after police asked for assistance finding him.

On May 24, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Richard King on the 400 block of Free Pike in Dayton.

King was wanted on two counts of strangulation as well as one count of assault. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, these charges are part of a child abuse case involving a four-year-old girl.