COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of stealing two tortoises from a west Columbus store has returned and paid for them, according to court records.

Columbus police say that on the afternoon of March 3, a man and two women suspects entered a store in the 2300 block of West Broad Street, in the Hilltop neighborhood. The man was accused of taking two tortoises valued at $500 while the women distracted the owner.

Police and court documents identified the man as 33-year-old Winford New, who appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court on March 15 on charges of theft. New said he went back to the store, returned the animals and paid $400 to the owner, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit also said that New stated the women did not know what he was doing.