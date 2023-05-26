TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – As a local car auction yard opened its gates Thursday morning, two stolen sports cars sped out of the lot, leading police on a chase before one eventually crashed while going more than 160 miles per hour, according to officials.

The Tuscarawas Sheriffs’ Department posted pictures of the smashed 2020 White Dodge Charger on the department’s Facebook page.

Officials say an initial investigation shows that the stolen car was equipped with a scat pack and was going up to 163 miles per hour when it crashed.

Courtesy: Tuscarawas County Sherriff

According to the post, the other stolen car was a 2016 Dark Gray Chevrolet Camaro.

Both cars were taken from Insurance Auto Auctions on State Route 259 in New Philadelphia at about 8 a.m., according to police.

Officials say, both cars were then spotted in the Uhrichsville area and a pursuit began with all surrounding law enforcement notified to be on the lookout.

Police say the Dodge Charger crashed on U.S. 36, east of Robin Road in Clay Township.

But, the Camaro continued westbound and was next spotted in Newcomerstown, and then in Coshocton County where police lost sight of the vehicle.

Police say the Camaro was later found undamaged and unoccupied near the Wal-Mart in Coshocton County.

The 28-year-old driver of the crashed Charger was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say, he was treated for his injuries and is now being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail awaiting formal charges, which will likely include felony auto theft, fleeing, and eluding, among others.