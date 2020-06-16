Stolen car driven into side of building on Delphos Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to calls for a car that drove into a building on Delphos Avenue.
Authorities on the scene say that the car was stolen from Vandalia. The driver fled the scene after the accident.
No one was injured in the accident but damage was done to the front side of the building.
