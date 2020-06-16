Live Now
Stolen car driven into side of building on Delphos Avenue

Crime

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to calls for a car that drove into a building on Delphos Avenue.

Authorities on the scene say that the car was stolen from Vandalia. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

No one was injured in the accident but damage was done to the front side of the building.

