DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County Sheriff Office announced three arrests were made during the recovery of stolen property.

On Nov. 30, the sheriff’s office received information that stolen property could be held at a home in the 1800 block of Rebert Pike in Springfield Township.

Around 2 p.m., patrol deputies and detectives moved to the area and began surveillance. A vehicle that was reported stolen to the Springfield Police Division on Nov. 29 was observed on the property.

According to investigators, Billy Bradley was seen removing the registration plates from the vehicle. After that, detectives observed Bradley enter the vehicle and begin to drive towards the public roadway, leaving the property.

The vehicle was then stopped, where it was then secured from Bradley and a passenger, identified as Kathryn Shockey. A third party was observed fleeing the vehicle into the home.

Bradley was asked and gave consent for the house to be searched. In addition to the stolen vehicle, a stolen ATV, utility trailer, and forklift were found. The forklift was taken by the sheriff’s office for safekeeping, and the other items were returned to their owners.

Additionally, firefighter turnout gear owned by the City of New Carlisle Fire Division was located in proximity to some of the stolen property. The New Carlisle Fire Division is assisting the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to determine how Bradley came into possession of that apparel.

Bradley was taken into custody and charged with four counts of felony receiving stolen property. According to the media release on the incident, Bradley may be charged with a possible fifth count of receiving stolen property, plus one count of disrupting public services.

Shockey was arrested for two outstanding warrants for felony possession of drugs.

The third individual was later apprehended and was identified as Michael Logan, who was also taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

All three defendants were transported to the Clark County Jail and are awaiting arraignment for their charges.