State Fire Marshal’s seek public’s help with Preble County arson case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — State Fire Marshal’s are seeking the public’s help with their investigation into two vehicle fires in Preble County that they believe were intentional.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau said that Lewisburg Fire & EMS were sent to Shields Road around midnight April 13 on reports of a camper fire. Firefighters arrived to find the camper fully engulfed in flames.

The following day, around 2 p.m., the department was called back to the same place for an SUV on fire.

The investigation is being handled by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728.