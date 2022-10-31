Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have sentenced the man convicted of murder and assault after police spent hours in a standoff outside a Dayton apartment in May.

Johnny Trigg Jr. was charged with two counts of murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability after police said he shot a man in a Dayton apartment complex.

On May 18, officers responded to the Desoto Bass apartment complex where they found 29-year-old Myquan Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was brought to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation lead police to believe the shooter, Trigg, was in an apartment nearby. after spending more than six hours in a standoff outside the apartment, authorities determined he was not inside.

Police arrested Trigg on May 25. On October 19, he was found guilty on all counts.

On Monday, October 31, Trigg was sentenced to spend more than 24 years in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence.

According to spokesperson Greg Flanagan, Trigg was sentenced to the following:

15 years to life for murder

3 years for a firearm specification

3 years for having weapons under disability

1,225 days for committing a new felony while on post-release control.

All sentences are to be served consecutively.